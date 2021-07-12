Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNVY. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $9.88 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

