Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,753. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

