Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.27.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.50. 462,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,872. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

