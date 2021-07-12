Caption Management LLC Buys 151,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1,677.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

