Caption Management LLC Buys New Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $141.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

