Caption Management LLC Invests $588,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

