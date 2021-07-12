Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

GREK stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61.

