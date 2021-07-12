Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

