Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

