Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 21,107 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.45% of Williams-Sonoma worth $60,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,607 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,894 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $164.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

