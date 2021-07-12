Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1,940.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin stock opened at $148.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.