Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $224.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.55.

