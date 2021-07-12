Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 204,907 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:T opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

