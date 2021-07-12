Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 39,644 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 521,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.