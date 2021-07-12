Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.