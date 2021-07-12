Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

CDLX opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,432.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,832 shares of company stock worth $5,063,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

