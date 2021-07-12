CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $259,399.60 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,685,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

CARG opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

