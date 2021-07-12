Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.09.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.