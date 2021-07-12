Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 777.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

