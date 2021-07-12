Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $314,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO opened at $216.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.