Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 1,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,738. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

