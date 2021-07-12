Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, it expects to complete 40-48 gross wells this year. Moreover, its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.1% is impressive. Moreover, higher realized commodity prices are expected to boost profits. However, higher projected costs for 2021 will likely affect its bottom line. Notably, reductions in global fuel demand have affected its E&P activities. Fuel demand is expected to remain relatively soft due to continued uncertainty amid the pandemic. Moreover, its adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

CDEV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

