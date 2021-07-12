Centiva Capital LP Acquires 7,307 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $164,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.83 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

