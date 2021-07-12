Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

