Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,211 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.33. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

