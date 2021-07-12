Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

NYSE HIGA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.