Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $101.31 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

