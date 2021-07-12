Centiva Capital LP Makes New $302,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB opened at $17.21 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

