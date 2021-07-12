Centiva Capital LP Makes New $307,000 Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in South State by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

