Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

NYSE:LEU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. 658 shares of the stock traded hands.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

