Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) CEO Sells $1,622,086.22 in Stock

Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,622,086.22.

Shares of Cerence stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 354,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,427. Cerence Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

About Cerence

Cerence Inc provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles It offers edge software components; cloud-connected components; toolkits; applications; and virtual assistant coexistence and professional services. The company also provides conversational artificial intelligence, including voice recognition, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence services.

