CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $246.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,880. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $173.43 and a 12-month high of $246.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

