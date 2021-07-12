CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,590,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

