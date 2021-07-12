CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.43. 281,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,086,348. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.