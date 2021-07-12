CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

MTUM stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 555,552 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

