CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

