CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $279.27. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.33 and a fifty-two week high of $279.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

