CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

