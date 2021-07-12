CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,611.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00897224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,398,060 coins and its circulating supply is 48,167,674 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

