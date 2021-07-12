Charles R. Kraus Sells 15,000 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.19. 23,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,056. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.