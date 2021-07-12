Charles R. Kraus Sells 15,000 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00.
Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.19. 23,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,056. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.59.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.