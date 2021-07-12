Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $385.64

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $385.64 and last traded at $384.78, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.90.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
