Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $385.64

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $385.64 and last traded at $384.78, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.