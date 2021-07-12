Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

GTLS opened at $153.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

