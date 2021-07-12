Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) SVP Sells $1,754,800.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00.

LNG stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,682. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.