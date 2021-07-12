Christopher M. Abundis Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $252,600.00.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

