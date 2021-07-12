Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.56. 35,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

