CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

