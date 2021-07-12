CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 7,047 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.31 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

