CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $206,000 Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3,391.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.