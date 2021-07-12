CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$29.55 and a 12-month high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

