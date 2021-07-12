Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,548. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

