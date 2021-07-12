Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.